R. Kelly says he won’t testify at his sex trafficking trial

AP National News

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly has told a judge that he won’t take the witness stand at his sex trafficking trial. His comments Wednesday mean he’ll avoid the risk of a potentially brutal cross-examination. The defense is expected to rest its case later Wednesday and clear the way for the start of closing arguments. Defense lawyers had already said testimony by Kelly’s was unlikely. They instead relied on a handful of former employees and other associates who agreed to take the stand to try to discredit allegations that he sexually abused women, girls and boys during a 30-year musical career. Kelly has vehemently denied the allegations.