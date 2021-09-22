US top military officer meets with Russian counterpart

AP National News

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — The top U.S. military officer has met with his Russian counterpart, against the backdrop of U.S. struggles to get military basing rights and other counterterrorism support in countries bordering Afghanistan — a move Moscow has flatly opposed. Wednesday’s meeting in Helsinki between Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov comes at a crucial time in the wake of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Without troops on the ground, the U.S. needs to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to help monitor al-Qaida and Islamic State militants in Afghanistan and ensure they are not regrouping and posing a threat to America and the region.