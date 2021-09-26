Airstrike kills, wounds Turkey-backed gunmen in north Syria

AP National News

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists and pro-government media say warplanes have attacked Turkey-backed opposition fighters in northern Syria, killing and wounding more than a dozen militants. Sunday’s airstrike on a position in an area near the town of Afrin came amid increasing tensions between government forces and insurgent groups. Insurgents still have a stronghold in northwestern Syria, mainly in the province of Idlib. Opposition activists and pro-government media said the warplanes were Russian. Russia joined the war in September 2015 helping tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad’s forces, while Turkey has been a main backer of the opposition.