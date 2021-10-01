Burkina Faso suspends Norwegian Refugee Council’s operations

AP National News

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government has suspended the Norwegian Refugee Council aid group from operating in the West African country, the organization says. Earlier this week, the ministry of humanitarian action ordered the NRC to indefinitely suspend all operations, a decision linked to media coverage of a recent press release, the NRC said. The group had warned that the government’s lack of capacity to deal with the country’s growing humanitarian crisis and unwillingness to let aid groups step in was putting hundreds of thousands of displaced people at greater risk.