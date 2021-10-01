EU chief prosecutor accuses Slovenia of justice interference

AP National News

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief prosecutor is accusing Slovenia of interfering in the EU’s justice system and fears the 27-nation bloc’s budget may not be protected from fraud or corruption. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office began work in June with the aim of independently investigating crimes against the EU budget. Slovenia is alone among its 22 members in refusing to name two prosecutors to the agency. Chief prosecutor Laura Kovesi told EU lawmakers Friday that “the fact that a member state is interfering with the proper functioning of an EU judicial institution sets a very dangerous precedent.” Prime Minister Janez Jansa says the procedure for appointing the delegates in Slovenia “was not carried out correctly.”