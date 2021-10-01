Hurricane Sam to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda

AP National News

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam is a Category 4 storm that is not expected to strike Bermuda but is forecast bring tropical storm conditions to the territory and other islands. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Sam’s core will travel well east of Bermuda. It is located 435 miles south-southeast of Bermuda as of Friday morning. Strong wind and rough surf are expected to affect Bermuda and the Bahamas beginning Friday night or Saturday morning. Swells could also send high surf and dangerous rip currents to U.S. East Coast beaches this weekend. Tropical Storm Victor is also at sea but poses no threat to land.