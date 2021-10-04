NIH director Francis S. Collins to step down by end of year

AP National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year. Collins has led the research center for 12 years and has become a familiar face in the news media during the coronavirus pandemic. The 71-year-old physician-geneticist tells The Washington Post that an institution like NIH benefits from new vision and leadership. President Barack Obama selected Collins as director in 2009, and Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden asked him to remain in the job. NIH is the nation’s medical research agency and operates more than two dozen institutes and centers.