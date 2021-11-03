Global shares up after Fed says economic aid will wind down

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are rising, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement that it will begin winding down the extraordinary aid for the economy it has been providing since early in the pandemic. Benchmarks in France, Germany and Britain are higher in early trading. Shares in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China finished higher. U.S. futures are also edging up. Analysts say the Fed’s message was both dovish and hawkish, meaning interest rates will remain low for some time. Investors are also watching for upcoming earnings reports from an array of companies, including Japanese automakers and technology companies.