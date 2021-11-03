Election director in Georgia’s Fulton County resigning

By JEFF AMY and KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say the elections director in Georgia’s most populous county will step down at the end of the year. The county has been under intense scrutiny for its handling of elections. Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair Robb Pitts announced Wednesday that Fulton County Registration & Elections Director Rick Barron has submitted his resignation, effective Dec. 31. The announcement came a day after municipal elections that saw short lines and few problems. The county is a Democratic stronghold that includes most of the city of Atlanta. It has a history of problems and has long been a target of Republicans, who have complained of sloppiness and mismanagement.