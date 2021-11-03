LA mayor Garcetti tests positive for virus at climate summit

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and SETH BORENSTEIN

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19 while attending the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Garcetti’s office announced the positive test result in a tweet Wednesday. The tweet said the fully vaccinated mayor was “feeling good” and isolating in his hotel room. The climate summit has drawn world leaders and tens of thousands of other people from around the world. The climate summit is taking place at a time of very high coronavirus rates in the United Kingdom. The conference’s United Nations organizers have laid down rigid rules to guard against infection at the mass attendance event, including requiring masks and daily negative test results.