Man convicted of killing officer who tried to arrest him

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been found guilty of murder in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer who was trying to arrest him outside a Walmart store for the slaying of his pregnant former girlfriend. Markeith Loyd was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the killing of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. She was shot on Jan. 9, 2017 as she tried to arrest him in the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend. The former girlfriend was shot weeks earlier. The 12-person jury in Orlando deliberated for about five hours over two days. Loyd remained expressionless as the verdict was read. He faces a potential death sentence.