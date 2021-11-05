Belgrade’s homeless can shower, get aid in mobile bus center

By JOVANA GEC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Standing close together on a sunny autumn day, a group of people wait patiently by a blue bus parked beneath a bridge in Belgrade. This will be a rare chance for them to have a shower, wash their clothes or get a medical checkup. Three times a week, a humanitarian organization in the Serbian capital opens up its mobile help center that offers basic assistance to those living and sleeping rough in Belgrade. The project of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency has been particularly important since the pandemic. A city of 2 million, Belgrade is estimated to have up to 7,000 homeless people.