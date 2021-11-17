Amid tensions, Turkey expands its offshore drilling fleet

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is acquiring a new drilling ship to search for natural gas in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, expanding its existing fleet of drilling vessels to four. Erdogan on Wednesday described the new ship as a state of the art “seventh-generation” vessel. Last year, Turkey’s offshore energy exploration efforts raised tensions with Greece and Cyprus. Turkey has announced that it has found around 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea. The government says it plans to extract and use the gas by 2023, reducing its dependence on energy imports.