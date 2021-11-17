Arbery’s shooter back on stand as Black pastors plan rally

By RUSS BYNUM and JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery is expected to return to the witness stand for cross-examination. Travis McMichael is one of three white men charged with murder in the death of Arbery. The 25-year-old Black man was chased and shot in February 2020 after being seen running in the defendants’ neighborhood. Travis McMichael testified Tuesday that he shot Arbery in self-defense. He said he made a split-second, life-or-death decision when Arbery grabbed his gun and tried to take it away. He faces cross-examination Thursday by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.