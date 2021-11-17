Electric vehicles get spotlight at Los Angeles Auto Show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Battery-powered vehicles will get top billing at the Los Angeles Auto Show opening this week after a year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Subaru will unveil its first all-electric vehicle, a smallish SUV named the Solterra. VinFast is a Vietnamese automaker that plans to start selling in the U.S. next year. It will show off two all-electric SUVs. Auto shows have been waning in importance because auto companies have decided to avoid the expenses and unveil vehicles at their own events. Automakers showing new vehicles have only 10 news conferences at the L.A. show this year, many from electric vehicle startups. In 2019, the show said it had 25 global reveals from automakers.