House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke

By KEVIN FREKING and BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. It was an extraordinary rebuke on Wednesday that highlighted the political strains testing Washington and the country. The resolution will also remove Gosar from his two House committees including one on which Ocasio-Cortez also serves. Democratic lawmakers said Gosar’s actions amounted to threatening another member’s life. Gosar said, “I do not espouse violence toward anyone. I never have.” Then he retweeted the video after the vote.