Jason Mott, Tiya Miles win National Book Awards

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The winner of this year’s National Book Award for fiction is Jason Mott’s “Hell of a Book.” It’s a surreal meta-narrative about an author’s book and his haunted past and present. The winner for nonfiction is Tiya Miles’ “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake.” Malinda Lo’s “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” won for young people’s literature. The poetry prize was awarded to Martín Espada’s “Floaters” and best translation to Elisa Shua Dusapin’s “Winter in Sokcho,” translated from the French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins. Winners each received $10,000.