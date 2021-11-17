Lawyer says Tarantino has right to sell ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quentin Tarantino’s attorney says he has every right to create and sell a series of “Pulp Fiction” NFTs. The statement Tuesday from lawyer Bryan Freedman comes a day after Miramax filed a lawsuit over the director’s plans to create and auction off a series of NFTs based on his scripts for “Pulp Fiction.” Freedman says Tarantino’s contract clearly allows the sale, and Miramax’s attempt to stop him will fail. Miramax’s suit alleges that Tarantino is violating the copyrights it holds to the director’s 1994 film. NFTs are digital works made unique and attached to a specific owner through cryptocurrency technology.