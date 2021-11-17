Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for setting fire to a car in what authorities say was an attempt to intimidate a potential witness in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial. Authorities say Michael Williams had been described as being related to a former publicist for Kelly. They say he went to Florida in June 2020 and set fire to a car outside a home where the witness was staying in an effort to keep the person from cooperating. Kelly’s trial was pending at the time. He was convicted in September this year. Williams’ attorney says they are exploring legal options.