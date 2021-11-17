No charges after man believed car struck deer, not a woman

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — No charges will be filed against an 82-year-old driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in western Michigan. Why? The man insists he believed he hit a deer. The incident occurred in Kentwood in September 2020. Page Stokes was struck at night while crossing a busy street. Her body wasn’t discovered until the next morning in a front yard. According to WOOD-TV, the driver called 911 and said he had hit a deer. He even returned to the neighborhood and put a dead deer in his trunk. But investigators later found Stokes’ DNA on the vehicle. Prosecutor Chris Becker says the story seems “too weird to be true.” But Becker says he would struggle to prove that the man thought he had hit a person.