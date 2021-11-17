Report: 2 men to be cleared in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century. The New York Times reported Wednesday that prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s killing. The newspaper reports that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam are being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney’s office. A court date is expected Thursday. District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. told the newspaper that the men did not get the justice they deserved. Malcolm X was gunned down as he began a speech in Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965.