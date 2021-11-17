Sudan minister: Return to pre-coup arrangement ‘unrealistic’

By FAY ABUELGASIM and SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A pro-military minister in Sudan says time is running out for the country’s deposed prime minister to agree to take a post in a military-led government after top generals seized power last month. Gibreil Ibrahim, the finance minister of the deposed government, tells The Associated Press that a deal has yet to be reached with deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Ibrahim says that if Hamdok doesn’t take the job, “then someone else will definitely take it.” Hamdok is currently under house arrest in the capital of Khartoum after the military coup late last month. Ibrahim also says calls to return the pre-coup transitional government are “unrealistic.”