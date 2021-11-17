UN demands that Yemen’s Houthi rebels free detained staffers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is demanding the release of two U.N. staffers detained earlier this month by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that officials were given assurances by senior Houthi officials last week that the two men, both Yemenis, would be released, but they have not been freed. He said the U.N. wants to know why, adding that the staffers work for the U.N. human rights office and UNESCO, the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Dujarric said U.N. officials have not been able to contact the two men.