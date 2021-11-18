AP source: NBC keeps Premier League, deal $2.7B+ for 6 years

By JOE REEDY and ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writers

NBC will continue to broadcast England’s Premier League with a bid of more than $2.7 billion over six years, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press because the financial terms were confidential. NBC has been the home of what is considered the world’s top soccer league since 2013, but it faced heavy competition from CBS and ESPN, who put in a joint offer during the second round of bidding. Fox put in a bid during the second round. NBC’s previous six-year deal, which began in 2016, was worth $1 billion.