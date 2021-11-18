Bulgaria accuses military officials of spying for Russia

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian military prosecutors have indicted a group of serving and retired military officials on charges of spying for Russia. The indictment filed in a military court on Thursday accuses six people of collecting and passing classified information to a foreign country. Prosecutors said they include a former senior official in Bulgaria’s Military Intelligence Service, senior Defense Ministry officials and a former military attaché who oversaw classified information at Bulgaria’s parliament. Authorities allege the intelligence service official recruited a network of agents with access to classified documents linked to NATO and the European Union. They accuse his wife of handing over the documents at the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria.