Bulgaria accuses military officials of spying for Russia
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian military prosecutors have indicted a group of serving and retired military officials on charges of spying for Russia. The indictment filed in a military court on Thursday accuses six people of collecting and passing classified information to a foreign country. Prosecutors said they include a former senior official in Bulgaria’s Military Intelligence Service, senior Defense Ministry officials and a former military attaché who oversaw classified information at Bulgaria’s parliament. Authorities allege the intelligence service official recruited a network of agents with access to classified documents linked to NATO and the European Union. They accuse his wife of handing over the documents at the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria.
Comments