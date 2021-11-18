China silent on missing tennis star, despite global pressure

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An email purportedly from a Chinese professional tennis player that a Chinese state media outlet posted on Twitter has increased concerns about her safety as the sport’s biggest stars and others abroad call for information about her well-being and whereabouts. Women’s Tennis Association chairman and CEO Steve Simon questioned the authenticity of the email in which Peng says she is safe and that the assault allegation is untrue. Simon has demanded a full investigation and the WTA said it is prepared to pull tournaments out of the country if it doesn’t get an appropriate response.