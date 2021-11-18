Democrat Rep. Butterfield to retire, new district is toss-up

By BRYAN ANDERSON

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina congressman G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat, has announced he’ll retire from Congress next year after Republican-drawn map put him in a toss-up district. Butterfield is the second Democratic North Carolina congressman to decide against a reelection bid. Rep. David Price announced last month he wouldn’t run. Butterfield made his announcement Thursday. He has represented northeastern North Carolina in the U.S. House since 2004 and is a former head of the Congressional Black Caucus. The congressional boundaries could still get struck down in court as Democrats and voting rights groups argue that Republicans created racial gerrymanders and drew lines for pure partisan gain.