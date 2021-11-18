India to investigate disputed raid that killed 4 in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have ordered an investigation into a police raid that killed four people and led to protests from families of three of the victims. Police earlier said the two civilians among the victims died in the crossfire when government forces on Monday attacked suspected rebels in Srinagar, the divided region’s main city. Witnesses and families of the civilians and one suspected rebel have denied the police version and said Indian troops used them as human shields during the standoff and killed them in cold blood. New Delhi’s top administrator in the region says the probe will be led by a senior civilian officer and the government will take suitable action and ensure there is no injustice.