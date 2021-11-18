Minnesota man charged in killing of couple at Fargo factory

By DAVE KOLPACK

Associated Press

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A 35-year-old man has been charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths at a Fargo factory of a man and a woman who was eight months pregnant. Anthony Reese Jr., of Moorhead, Minnesota, is charged with killing Richard Pittman, April Carone and Carone’s unborn child after an argument Wednesday at Composite America. He made his first court appearance Thursday, where a judge set his bond at $2 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 16. Authorities allege that Reese shot the couple after getting into an argument at the factory and being told by management to leave. Police say he later returned with a gun and opened fire.