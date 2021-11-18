New Orleans Audubon Zoo welcomes rescued young jaguar

By PARKER PURIFOY

Associated Press

The New Orleans Audubon Zoo has taken in a 7-month-old female jaguar that was rescued from wildlife trafficking. The jaguar was rescued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums then asked the New Orleans zoo to care for it because it already has the experience and equipment to house jaguars. The zoo received the jaguar on Oct. 14. In preparation for the new jaguar, staff modified its habitat space by adding more jumping and climbing platforms. The female jaguar is now viewable to visitors in the habitat. It has not yet been named.