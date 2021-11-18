Pakistan frees leader of party behind anti-France rally

By BABAR DOGAR

Associated Press

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has released a radical Islamist leader under a deal struck with his party that was behind last month’s deadly anti-France protest over the publications of caricatures of Islam’s prophet. The deal to free Saad Rizvi also included lifting a ban on his party. He had been in custody since April, when he threatened anti-France protests. Pakistan last week also freed 2,000 of his supporters detained during last month’s rally. That protest triggered clashes that killed seven policemen and four demonstrators. Rizvi’s party started demanding the expulsion of French envoy in October 2020, when French President Emmanuel Macron defended caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad as freedom of expression.