Sudan’s police chief denies role in killing of protesters

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s chief of police says security forces are using legal means to contain anti-coup protests in the country. He spoke a day after doctors said at least 15 people were killed by live fire during Wednesday’s demonstrations against last month’s military takeover. It was the highest daily count of people killed since the Oct. 25 coup. The police chief says security forces are protecting civilians and are primarily using tear gas to contain the violence at the protests. He repeated claims that there have also been police casualties. His statement contradicts accounts from those at the protests and doctors who have been treating the wounded.