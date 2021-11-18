Uganda police kill 5, including cleric, after bomb blasts

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police said on Thursday they had killed at least five people, including a Muslim cleric, accused of having ties to the extremist group responsible for Tuesday’s suicide bombings in the capital. Four men were killed in a shootout in a frontier town near the Congo border as they tried to cross back into Uganda. The fifth man, a Muslim cleric named Muhammad Kirevu was killed in “a violent confrontation” with security forces who raided his home outside Kampala, police spokesman Fred Enanga said. He said a second cleric, Suleiman Nsubuga, is the subject of a manhunt.