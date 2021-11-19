Google reaches content deals with German publishers

BERLIN (AP) — Google says it has signed agreements with several large German publishers to avoid copyright disputes over the use of their material. The Internet giant said Friday it reached deals with publishers including news weeklies Der Spiegel and Die Zeit, technology portals Golem and Netzwelt, as well as the business publications WirtschaftsWoche and Manager Magazin. Google added in a statement that “numerous conversations with various publishers are at an advanced stage.” The move comes after Germany introduced a new ancillary copyright law in June that grants publishers additional rights over their content. Google said payments to publishers would be “based on established copyright principles and follow consistent criteria,” without elaborating.