Memorial held for slain University of Chicago student

CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of a University of Chicago student who was fatally shot near campus last week flew to the city from China to talk about shattered dreams and bringing her son’s body home. Li Rong spoke Thursday at a memorial service at the Rockefeller Memorial Chapel of how Shaoxiong ”Dennis” Zheng talked of wanting her to witness his dreams and “look forward to the future together.” But instead of a first trip to the United States for a wedding or graduation ceremony, she was there for his funeral. Zheng was killed by a gunman during a robbery. An 18-year-old man has been arrested on murder charges.