Police in Spain search for isolation-skipping Dutch tourists

By ALBERTO ARCE

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities are trying to locate a group of Dutch tourists who left a hotel where they were quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus. Seven of nine of the infected tourists vanished, according to local authorities. Police are searching for them and airports are on full alert to identify them if they try to leave the country. Although a recent infection surge is still a far cry from the sharp spikes in other European countries, some Spanish regional governments are considering mandatory vaccine passports to enter indoor public spaces. Spain has fully vaccinated 89% of its residents aged 12 or older.