Police: Wanted ex-officer, kids among 4 found dead in car

SMITHSBURG, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police have identified four people found fatally shot after a police chase near the Pennsylvania state line. They’re a former Baltimore County police officer who had been on the run with his two daughters and a police officer suspended after joining them. Police say former Baltimore County police officer and fugitive Robert Vicosa was found with his daughters. A woman found dead in the driver’s seat was identified as county officer Tia Bynum. Authorities had been looking for Vicosa and the girls for days. News outlets report police in Pennsylvania say Vicosa’s estranged wife reported that he assaulted her, but when authorities went to the home, Vicosa and the girls were gone.