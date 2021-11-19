Taiwan acknowledges room to improve in COVID-19 response

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The task force in charge of Taiwan’s COVID-19 response has acknowledged that the island could have done better in fighting the disease, after 12 families who lost relatives to the pandemic filed a claim seeking financial compensation from the government. The Central Epidemic Command Center says it had effectively controlled its borders, but there was room to improve on its domestic response. Families allege that health authorities were underprepared, despite having more than a year during which there were few cases. They say their family members did not have access to crucial COVID-19 drugs.