Man fatally shot by police after call from N. Carolina home

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in North Carolina shot and killed a man after responding to a caller’s report that somebody was trying to enter a home. Greensboro police said in a news release that 29-year-old Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez died in the shooting. The name of the officer who fatally shot Lopez on Friday night wasn’t immediately released. The News & Record reports that officers were responding to “a wanted person call” at a residence when they encountered Lopez in a shed behind the caller’s home. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.