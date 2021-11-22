Afghan referee sees no fair play in EU border policies

By EDVIN ZULIC

Associated Press

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Ibrahim Rasool loved his job as a soccer referee because of sportsmanship and fair play. But the 33-year-old from Afghanistan says there is nothing fair about the way the European Union treats people seeking refuge from violence and war. Rasool claimed in an interview with the Associated Press that Croatian police ignored pleas from a pregnant woman and families with small children and deported him and 16 others back to Bosnia when they crossed into the EU country this month. Croatian police have not responded to an AP email seeking information about the alleged Nov. 10 incident. Croatian police have faced multiple accusations of pushing back migrants and refugees and using violence to do so.