Published 6:16 AM

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that all federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no test-out option, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the statistics before their official release later Monday.

