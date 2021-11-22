SUV driver in parade crash may have been fleeing a crime

By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing a crime. That’s according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity. The vehicle slammed into dancers, musicians and others in Waukesha on Sunday. A person was taken into custody after a police officer opened fire in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The person has been identified by two law enforcement officials as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks.