Authorities: 3 missing after Flint home explosion, fire

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say three people are missing following a fire and explosion at a home in Michigan. Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper tells WEYI-TV that in addition to those missing after the Monday night explosion in Flint, two people were hospitalized. The station says three nearby homes were damaged and there were reports the explosion was felt miles away. Flint Police Chief Terence Green told MLive-The Flint Journal that “there appears to be fatalities.” WJRT-TV reports most of the flames had been extinguished by late Monday. The cause was under investigation.