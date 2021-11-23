Italian competition watchdog fines Apple, Amazon $225M

ROME (AP) — Italy’s antitrust watchdog has fined Apple and Amazon more than 200 million euros, or $225 million, for cooperating to restrict competition in the sale of Apple and Beats branded products. The Italian Competition Authority said Tuesday that its investigation found that the U.S. tech giants agreed to limit access to Italy’s Amazon marketplace to selected resellers. That’s in violation of European Union rules. The watchdog slapped Apple with a 134.5 million euro fine and Amazon with a 68.7 million euro penalty. It also ordered them to end the restrictions and give resellers access in a “non-discriminatory manner.” Both Apple and Amazon disagreed with the decisions and said they would appeal.