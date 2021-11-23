Pope sends message to Mass remembering slain UK lawmaker

LONDON (AP) — British politicians have gathered for a Mass to mourn the death of slain lawmaker David Amess, with Pope Francis sending a message calling for mourners to “combat evil with good.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson, three former prime ministers and opposition leader Keir Starmer joined others at Westminster Cathedral in London for the Requiem Mass for Amess on Tuesday. He was stabbed to death on Oct. 15 while holding a regular meeting with his constituents. Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti read a message from the pope. Francis praised Amess for his “years of devoted public service guided by his strong Catholic faith.” A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder and with preparing acts of terrorism.