St. Louis officer gets short sentence in attack on colleague

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

A former St. Louis police officer convicted of beating a Black undercover detective during a 2017 racial injustice protest has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison — far more lenient than prosecutors and the victim had hoped for. Dustin Boone was sentenced Monday after being convicted in June of a federal civil rights violation related to the attack on Luther Hall. Boone was was one of five white officers charged in the beating. His sentence was less than his own lawyers requested. While prosecutors sought a 10-year sentence, defense lawyers asked U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber to sentence Boone to 26 months.