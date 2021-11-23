Wife of ex-officer: Police chief blocked protective order
BALTIMORE (AP) — Published reports say the estranged wife of a former Baltimore County police officer who killed himself, an accomplice and his two daughters says a Pennsylvania police chief blocked a court order she sought to protect the girls from their father. In a two-page citizen’s complaint filed against York Area Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon, the wife of Robert Vicosa wrote by hand that a Pennsylvania judge granted her an emergency protection order on Nov. 14, news outlets reported. His wife’s complaint was released this week under open records laws, though officials redacted her name.
Comments