Camped in Calais, migrants renew resolve to try for England

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

CALAIS, France (AP) — At the makeshift camps near Calais and Dunkirk, migrants are digging in, waiting for their chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the deaths of at least 27 people this week when their boat sank a few miles (kilometers) from the French coast. Police have stepped up patrols in recent days and the weather has worsened, making this a bad time to attempt a crossing. But most migrants say the tragedy won’t prevent them from climbing into a flimsy inflatable boat packed with as many as 50 people in hopes of reaching Britain.