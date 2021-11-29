Skip to Content
China manufacturing improves as power shortages ease

BEIJING (AP) — A survey shows China’s manufacturing activity rebounded in November as orders improved and power shortages eased. An industry group and the national statistics agency said a monthly purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.1 from October’s 49.2 on a 100-point scale. The index spent the previous two months below 50, which shows activity decreasing. A measure of production rose 3.6 points to 52, indicating activity was recovering from power rationing imposed in major manufacturing areas in September to meet official energy efficiency targets.

