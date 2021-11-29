FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages in woods

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they have questioned a FedEx driver after hundreds of packages were recently found in a wooded area north of Birmingham, Alabama. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says investigators have spoken with security personnel for Tennessee-based FedEx and identified a driver. The driver’s name wasn’t released, and Moon did not indicate whether any charges were possible. As many as 400 packages were found in a ravine on private property last Wednesday near the small town of Hayden. FedEx did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the driver. It previously said it was cooperating with investigators.